Crèche facility to be made mandatory at construction sites in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to make it mandatory for builders and developers to arrange a crèche facility for workers’ children at their sites.

The corporation took serious note that children of construction workers were more vulnerable to dog bites.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Thursday issued instructions to the Town Planning wing to impose the condition in the building permit order issued to an applicant that “the owner/builder/developer shall make availability of crèche facilities in every establishment having fifty or more employees as per the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, to avoid dog-bite incidents near the construction sites.”

According to an official release, on examining the past few dog-bite incidents, it was noticed that children of construction workers were most vulnerable to dog-bite since both parents go for work, leaving alone the child in the tent/temporary shelter.

The availability of food waste near these tents/temporary shelters attracts street dogs, increasing the probability of dog-bite incidents at construction sites.

The GHMC cited Section 11A(1) of the Act, which states that every establishment having 50 or more employees should have the facility of crèche within such distance as may be prescribed, either separately or along with common facilities.

The Town Planning staff was also instructed to sensitise the builders/developers of previously approved projects for availability of crèche facilities in every establishment having 50 or more employees as per

the Act.