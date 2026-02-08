CREDAI Hyd Property Show 2026 a resounding success

Hyderabad: The second day of the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2026 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in the city has emerged as a resounding “rolling success,” sending a powerful message regarding the city’s real estate growth.

This unprecedented surge in interest clearly reflects the unwavering confidence of Hyderabad’s residents in the local property market. Operating under the theme ‘Permanent Ho Jao’, the three-day show serves as a comprehensive platform for homebuyers to secure their dream homes and transition into permanent stakeholders in the city’s growth.

TGRERA chairman, N Satyanarayan, cautioned homebuyers against the risks of purchasing unapproved properties and falling prey to “deep discounts” offered during illegal pre-launch sales.

N Jaideep Reddy, president, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “the city is at the cusp of its next phase of growth. The first phase delivered a five to six times appreciation in property values, and the current momentum is only accelerating.”

B Jagannath Rao, president-elect, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “Hyderabad is emerging as a global city because it has managed to grow rapidly without losing its ‘cultural soul,’ making it an ideal destination for families to settle for a lifetime.”

Kranti Kiran Reddy, general secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad, highlighted CREDAI’s close coordination with the State government to address infrastructure challenges and ensure structured, proactive urban governance.