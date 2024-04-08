  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Criminal charges on poll officials for skipping training: Ronald Rose

D Ronald Rose
x

 D Ronald Rose

Highlights

District Election Officer Ronald Rose on Sunday has stated that the government officials, including teachers, who did not attend the electoral training session on Saturdaywill face legal action.

Hyderabad: District Election Officer Ronald Rose on Sunday has stated that the government officials, including teachers, who did not attend the electoral training session on Saturdaywill face legal action.

This move has marked a significant departure from past leniency by district election authorities towards such defiance.

The GHMC commissioner and district election officer, Ronald Rose, has directed the authorities to press criminal charges against 2,037 assistant polling officials and 1,773 polling officials who were not present at the training session.

These training classes were designed to equip poll workers with the necessary knowledge to carry out their tasks on election day and to prepare them for the Lok Sabha elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X