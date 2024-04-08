Live
Criminal charges on poll officials for skipping training: Ronald Rose
Highlights
District Election Officer Ronald Rose on Sunday has stated that the government officials, including teachers, who did not attend the electoral training session on Saturdaywill face legal action.
This move has marked a significant departure from past leniency by district election authorities towards such defiance.
The GHMC commissioner and district election officer, Ronald Rose, has directed the authorities to press criminal charges against 2,037 assistant polling officials and 1,773 polling officials who were not present at the training session.
These training classes were designed to equip poll workers with the necessary knowledge to carry out their tasks on election day and to prepare them for the Lok Sabha elections.
