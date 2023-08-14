CS Shanti Kumari inspects arrangements for I-Day at Golkonda Fort

Hyderabad: Ahead of Independence Day on August 15 that is on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari visited Golkonda Fort and inspected the arrangements being made for the celebrations.

She instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements and work in close coordination to make the event a grand success.

Similarly, In view of the Independence Day 2023 celebrations at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort on August 15, the following traffic restrictions will be enforced from 7 am to 12 noon.

G Sudheer Babu, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City has stated that the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 7 am to 12 noon on August 15. The entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be used for the A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car pass holders, who are invited to attend Independence Day celebrations 2023, including Flag hoisting ceremony from 7 am to 11 am.

All the invitees coming on vehicles with A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car passes from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam side are requested to come via Rethi Bowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions and take left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House Flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda Junction right turn Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort gate for alighting. After alighting.

“A (Gold)” car pass holders should park their vehicles on the main road in front of the fort main gate i.e. towards Fateh Darwaza road (17.385226, 78.403060), “A (Pink)” car pass holders should park their vehicles at Golconda bus stop (17.384977, 78.403576) which is 50 meters away from the fort main gate.

“B (Blue)” car pass holders should park their vehicles at Foot ball/Boys ground (17.390429, 78.4004001) by taking a right turn near Golconda bus stop. “C (Green)” car pass holders coming from Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza, inside traffic signal and take immediate left turn to Owaisi Ground whereas the “C” car pass holders coming from Langar house under fly over via Fathe Darwaza take right turn at Bada Bazar, towards GHMC Island and Owaisi Ground and park their vehicles at Owaisi/GHMC Play Ground (17.388736, 78.404654) which is 500 meters away from main gate of Golconda Fort.

"D (Red)" car pass holders are requested to come to Golconda Fort from via: Shaikpet Nala and Tolichowki, Seven Tombs side Banjara Darwaza to alight at Priyadarshini School, Golconda and park their vehicles inside the school. (17.387360, 78.401175)

“E” (Black) car pass holders i.e. General Public coming to the venue on their vehicles are requested to come via under the Langer House flyover, take U turn and left turn towards Fateh Darwaza and park their vehicles at HUDA park (17.379521, 78.413464) near Fateh Darwaza and General Public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs (17.397341, 78.4000369). They can board free RTC buses provided at both places to reach the place of function and return.

After celebrations are over, the vehicles of A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car pass holders will retreat/exit through Makai Darwaza, Ramdevguda and Langar house. The vehicles with “C” car passes will retreat/exit via: Bada bazaar, Fathe Darwaza or Banjara Darwaza and Seven Tombs. The vehicles with “D” car passes will retreat/exit via: Banjara Darwaza, Seven Tomb. The vehicles with “E” passes i.e. General public should retreat/exit from their respective parking places.

All the invitees are requested to invariably display their Car Passes prominently on the left side of windscreens of their vehicles for easy identification. They are requested to attend in-time as indicated in the invitation cards. They are also requested to co-operate with the traffic police manning routes, Alighting points and parking places.

On completion of Independence day celebrations, including flag hoisting ceremony from 10.30 am to 12 noon, the General public coming from Seven Tombs towards Golconda fort will be diverted from Golf club, Jamali Darwaza to facilitate the easy passage of invitees from Banjara Darwaza, whereas the General public coming from under Langar house fly over will be diverted at Bada Bazar Junction towards GHMC Island to facilitate the easy passage of invitees.