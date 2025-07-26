CS tells officials to hold inspections over monsoon preparedness

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Friday directed the special officers to conduct thorough inspection and monitor preparedness in the districts on monsoon preparedness and also inspection of public institutes such as primary health centres, etc.

The Chief Secretary had a review meeting with Special Officers of erstwhile districts, senior officers and reviewed the issues relating to monsoon preparedness, urea supply and distribution of ration cards etc at Secretariat on Friday. The Chief Secretary emphasised the need to ensure visibility in the field so as to send a message that the administration was alert and responsive to the situation. The special officers were told to conduct thorough inspection and also monitor the preparedness in the district with regard to monsoon preparedness, availability of urea and distribution of ration cards. Inspection of public institutes such as primary health centres etc should also be done, the CS said.

The meeting was a follow up of the video conference held by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently. During the video conference, the Chief Minister directed to appoint senior officers as special officers to the districts to oversee the implementation of government programmes. Senior officers were appointed as special officers and they were asked to visit the districts immediately to coordinate with the district collectors to ensure effective implementation of government initiatives.

The Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar informed the meeting about the rainfall situation, including the forecast for the next couple of days. He said that the State Disaster Response Force was well equipped with men and material to participate in rescue operations at any point of time. 2,000 Aapada Mitras have been trained in the state and they are available to act as first level intervention point in case of emergencies. He wanted the collectors to utilise the services of Aapada Mitras during rains.

Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja said that special operating procedures (SoPs) on pre-monsoon and post-monsoon checks of all the tanks were in place. All the vulnerable points and monitoring of irrigation tanks across the state was being done constantly. The Transport Commissioner informed that joint teams of agriculture, cooperative, marketing, transport and police departments have been constituted to ensure that there is no diversion of urea in the state.