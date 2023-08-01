CSIR-CCMB to be open to public from today

Hyderabad: As a part of the ‘One Week, One Lab’ initiative of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), will remain open for the general public for a week from Tuesday.

According to the officials of CCMB, the director general, CSIR, and secretary, DSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi is scheduled to inaugurate the event. During the initiative, the CCMB will showcase its different facets of research and technology development. The novel initiative is also aimed to develop collaboration with industry for deployment and commercialisation, identifying potential industries for the co-development of next-gen technology and products, and motivating youngsters and budding entrepreneurs to create startups.

Some of the events lined up include “a workshop with high school teachers to popularise educational kits developed by CCMB, the distribution of improved rice varieties to farmers by genetic research facility, an exclusive interaction session between CCMB senior scientists and college students and a consultative meeting on invasive species between invited forest and government officials,” said senior officer, CCMB.