Cultivation area under Rabi shrank, says BRS

Hyderabad: BRS leader S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday stated that the cultivation area under the Rabi season decreased and this is because the farmers were taking a step backward in cultivation due to the lack of trust in the government. Addressing a press conference, Niranjan Reddy said that the migrations had stopped in Parliament during the regime of K Chandrashekar Rao.

“It is unfortunate that the Rabi cultivation area has decreased in Telangana this year. What does this mean? What are the difficulties in providing the available water to the farmers should be explained. No one knows what is happening in the State. The stoppage of Rythu Bandhu was unfair to the farmers and the 24-hour free power has also gone with several power cuts,” he alleged.

The farmers had cultivated bravely under KCR government, he claimed. Niranjan Reddy said that the government should give clarity on cultivation of crops in Godavari basin and added that the Palamuru Rangareddy project is almost complete. He alleged that the Congress government was demoralising the farmers within the last few days.

“What crops should farmers plant. Clarify where the water will be given. Farmers are made to stand in queues for urea within a month after assuming charge. The Chief Minister’s comments on the occasion of his visit to Davos were not inappropriate,” said Niranjan Reddy.