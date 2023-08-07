Curb drug menace, Akbar urges govt

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday urged he State government to curb the growing drug menace and the substance abuse amongst City’s youth, which has become a major concern.

He reiterated that an increasing number of youngsters falling prey to drug abuse are getting addicted to the vice.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Akbar said narcotic substances were easily accessible to youth, alleging that even school-going kids were falling into the trap.

He alleged that schoolchildren were targeted by drug-peddlers. The AIMIM leader urged the government to increase vigilance near educational institutions.

In response, Minister K T Rama Rao asserted that the government, which formed an anti-narco team under City Police Commissioner C V Anand, was very much active. He assured that the government was doing its best to make the State drug-free.

Akbar had raised the same issue during the budget session this year.