Curbs at Gandipet park raise hackles of visitors

Hyderabad: Though the Gandipet eco-park has been one of the best recreational spots on the city outskirts near the Osman Sagar lake for the past several decades and has been witnessing a huge inflow of visitors' week after week, citizens visiting the park for having a gala time with their family carp that it is being difficult for them to find a good place to sit.

Families, mostly with toddlers and children, who hope to have a leisure time at the play area amidst a thick green cover are often disappointed as there is no place for them to sit and were asked to sit on railings. "As the park is covered with green patches, the park management is asking the people to sit on railings," rued Rameshwar Rao, who visited the park along with his family. The officials claim that the park is a one-stop destination for nature and art lovers and cultural events. "Though, the gazebos were set up, the visitors were not allowed to sit there. And though it is a family park, it was observed that the visitors who entered without children were allowed and others were restricted," added Rao.

The park management is maintaining the park in such a way that the visitors are not given the freedom to explore the park. Akhlaq Ansari said, "The staff is strictly not allowing the visitors to walk around the park. They said it would deface the greenery and other utilities," he added.

Another visitor Diyva Khatri said, earlier, families used to come and have a gala time with their loved ones, but now it seems different. "Earlier, we 4-5 families gathered here in the park and we used to spend good time until evening by playing games and having food. But now in the name of development, the entire park is changed and several restrictions have been imposed. There are no eateries available in the park," she added.

The visitors were not allowed to wander over the green cover. They are forced to sit on stones under the scorching. "We come here for a picnic and to have a good time and get some fresh air. But we, including senior citizens and kids are forced to sit under the hot sun and not allowed to relax in the green area, under the trees," said Mastan Ahmed, a visitor.

Moreover, children are also stopped from playing inside the park. Afterall it is a park. After charging Rs 50 as an entry ticket, shouldn't the authorities let children play?" charged Hanumant, a father of two children.

According to officials, Gandipet Park was inaugurated in October 2022. It features an entrance pavilion, walkways, flower terrace, picnic areas among others. This park was by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority as part of the lake development and beautification effort with a cost of Rs 35.6 crore.