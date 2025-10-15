Cyber complaint filed over abusive Facebook reel targeting PM Modi

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Cyber Crime Department in Hyderabad regarding an abusive and defamatory Facebook Reel targeting the Prime Minister of India.

The complaint, submitted by Perala Shekhar Rao on Wednesday, alleges that the content posted by a user under the profile name “Drhelpai” contains objectionable language that violates both social media community standards and Indian cyber laws.

In his written complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rao urged authorities to initiate an immediate investigation, take legal action against the individual responsible, and ensure the removal of the offensive content from the platform. He emphasised that such posts not only constitute cyber abuse but also amount to defamation of a public authority.

Rao has attached screenshots of the Reel as evidence. He expressed hope that the Cyber Crime Department would act swiftly to uphold the dignity of public discourse and prevent the misuse of digital platforms for character assassination.