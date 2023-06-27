Cyberabad cops nab three for duping Axis Bank customers

Hyderabad: Cyber Crime Cyberabad police busted a gang of three who lured innocent persons.

On March 21, 2023, the police received a complaint from “7254959877” who introduced himself as Axis bank Executive and informed about Axis cash back offer on his credit card worth 4500 which is available whether to en-cash it or to credit in the next billing cycle. Further, the fraudster convinced him to share secure code three times and later changed the email Id and initiated the transactions as such the complainant lost Rs 4,71,480 in three transactions from his Axis Bank Saving Account No. 909010044099168, where the amount was paid through Merchants Payu.in and Paytm. A case was registered vide Cr. No. 381/2023, U/Sec 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) IPC and Sec 66-C of IT Act-2008 of Cyber Crime P.S., Cyberabad.

The accused Bhupender, Himanshu, Sonu and others have formed as a gang to cheat Axis bank customers and collected the Axis bank data to call the customers as bank executives and cheat them by changing the email Id and also avail pre-approved loans and transfer the amount to purchase Gift cards/vouchers and redeem them to purchase high end Mobile Phones at Croma or Reliance store and purchase Gold coins and Jewellery from Orra, Blue stone, Hazoorilal Jewellers & Carat Lane webstores using fake ID cards to register in the online stores.

They take delivery of the products using delivery services and share the fake Ids to delivery boys who show at the stores and delivers to destination points. Later, the fraudster sell the products for 50-60% in the market and distribute money among themselves. Axis Bank credit card fraud by changing customer registered Email ID by Tele-calling and using Credit card redemption website www.redeemspoint.co.in (currently suspended) to collect customer credentials. The gangsters individually were making calls to the Axis Bank Credit Card customers and collecting the credential information like Card No, CVV No, Expiry date and PAN card and DOB etc. Further they were making transactions by taking OTPs. Besides, they were collecting fresh activated credit card database (customer name, mobile number, date of activation, card type and customer id) from source). Making calls to customers and taking OTPs to log into internet banking using forgot option.

After login to the internet banking, change the Customers/Victims Registered Email Id and to a newly created email Id by collecting OTP’s from the customers.