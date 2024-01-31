Live
Cyberabad CP pays tribute to Mahatma
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with other police officers, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary on Tuesday and observed two minutes of silence.
Avinash said that the nation was grateful to the father of the nation and that everyone should embrace ideas of Gandhiji like peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. He was accompanied by DCP Admin Ravichandan Reddy, ADCP SB Ravi Kumar, ADCP Crimes G Narsimha Reddy, inspectors, ministerial staff, and other officers.
