Cyberabad Police Commissioner launches handbook on NDPS Act

Rangareddy: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Ravindra, unveiled a comprehensive procedural handbook on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The event, attended by police officers and officials, emphasised the importance of the handbook in guiding officers investigating NDPS Act cases.

Stephen Ravindra highlighted that the handbook provides crucial information on legal provisions, investigation methods, and specific procedures related to the NDPS Act. It aims to support investigating officers in dealing with the complexities of cases under the act. The rising consumption of illegal drugs and psychotropic substances poses serious concerns, as they have detrimental effects on individuals' health and well-being. He emphasised the need for greater awareness of the NDPS Act and strict action against violators and drug users. Violations of the act can lead to severe punishments, including life imprisonment and death penalty. The handbook covers various aspects, including receiving information related to NDPS cases, handling seized items, reporting to senior officials, forwarding samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and filing charge sheets. He stressed the importance of proactive measures, thorough investigations, and accurate documentation to prevent future crimes.

Retired SP, OSD Cyberabad M Malla Reddy, who contributed to writing the book, received appreciation for his efforts. ACP S. Ravinder from Cyberabad and A. Rangadham, Central Tax Superintendent, Hyderabad, were also felicitated by CP Stephen Ravindra.

The book launch event witnessed the presence of esteemed officials, including Cyberabad Traffic Joint CP Narayana Naik, Cyberabad DCP Crimes KalmeshwarSinghanwar, Women and Children Safety Wing DCP Nikita Pant, Admin DCP Yogesh Gautham, Madhapur DCP Srinivas Shilpavalli, Balanagar DCP Sandeep, Shamshabad ACP Narayana Reddy, OSD Mallareddy, PSOC ACP Ravinder, ADCP, ACPs, and other officials.