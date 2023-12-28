Cyberabad police imposes traffic curbs for New Year revelries

Nehru ORR closed for most vehicles 10 pm-5 am

PVNR Expressway limited to Airport-bound vehicles 10 pm-5 am

All major flyovers closed 11 pm-5 am on New Year’s Eve

Cab drivers must wear uniform, carry documents, no refusal

Bars liable if customers drive drunk, educate and prevent

Minor driving or without license leads to vehicle detention

Strict enforcement against rash driving, drunk driving, violations

Hyderabad: In view of the New Year celebrations on December 31, 2023, Cyberabad police have issued a certain traffic restriction.

According to the police, the Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the Airport and the PVNR ExpressWay will be closed for vehicles except for the vehicles bound towards the Airport between 10 pm and 5 am.

All flyovers will be closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement between 11 pm to 5 am including Shilpa Layout flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 and 2, Shaikpet flyover, Mind Space flyover, Road No 45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber tower flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, Kaithalapur Flyover, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar), and AMB Flyover (Kondapur).

The traffic police directed drivers/operators of cabs/taxis/autos to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. The police warned against refusing ride-on hire to any public. It is a violation of Section 178 of the Motor Vehicles Act, of 1988. A penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed in the form of an e-challan on such refusal to ply. The public may send such complaints to us on WhatsApp (9490617346) with details of vehicle, time, and place.

The Cyberabad police instructed the bar/pub/club knowingly or negligently allowing their customers to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt with strictly as per law and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime. They shall strictly educate their customers on the consequences of drunk driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They shall stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises.

Minor driving or driving without a valid driving license will lead to detention of the vehicle and the owner and driver both will be prosecuted in the court of law. Traffic police will be booking appropriate cases against rash driving, overspeeding, excessive honking, dangerous driving, and triple/multiple riding.

The DD cases u/s 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 will be booked against each one of the drunk drivers and all of them will be sent to Court in due time.

The Cyberabad police have installed special cameras to detect dangerous violations like speed, wrong route, signal jump, rash driving, and riding without a helmet. Extensive checks for drunk driving will be conducted across all roads in the Cyberabad limits starting from 8 pm.