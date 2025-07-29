Cyberabad police launch official website with host of new features

Hyderabad: To significantly enhance transparency and strengthen citizen-centric service delivery, the Cyberabad Police have today launched their newly designed official website https://cyberabadpolice.gov.in/.

According to police officials, the website has been meticulously designed for accessibility and ease of navigation, catering to citizens of all age groups. Crucially, important alerts and information will be updated promptly, ensuring the public remains consistently informed.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty stated that the website serves as a vital information portal, specifically crafted to provide essential services and updates to Cyberabad residents. He highlighted that the platform will offer an enhanced user experience through real-time content updates, a modern User Interface/User Experience (UI/UX), and a mobile-friendly design, optimising it for access on desktops, tablets, and mobile devices.

The website facilitates the dissemination of important information such as announcements, alerts, and safety guidelines. Key standout features include a new citizen feedback QR scanner, launched by Telangana Police, enabling citizens to provide feedback on the performance and efficiency of police officials. A jurisdiction finder, connected to Google Maps, assists citizens in identifying the correct police station to approach and provides directions.

Furthermore, CPPMS services allow citizens to apply online for various permissions, No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), and licences, covering events like marathons, music shows, and film shootings; NOCs for controlled blasting; establishment licences; and licences to use/supply loudspeakers, thereby streamlining processes and reducing the need for multiple visits to police offices. A defreeze link is also available, enabling cybercrime victims to request the online defreezing of their accounts.

The site also provides contact details for key officials, their roles, and comprehensive police station information categorised by sector. Citizens can access traffic-related services, including E-challans and Cyberabad Traffic Pulse – a programme providing real-time alerts on traffic conditions within the Cyberabad region, along with options for responsible citizens to report traffic violations. The platform also enables users to check the status of passport applications and police verification certificates.

It features awareness programmes related to public safety, cybercrime prevention, community engagement initiatives, and the latest press notes and news.

Cyberabad Police also announced plans to shortly integrate a login for gun licence holders. The force is actively exploring further possibilities to upgrade the website, including more dynamic features and integration with other e-Governance systems like MeeSeva, to further enhance citizen engagement and service delivery.