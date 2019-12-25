Cyberabad police review security situation in Kondapur
Highlights
Cyberabad police officials reviewed the security services in the Gauthami Enclave in Kondapur. Gauthami Enclave Residential Welfare Association...
Kondapur: Cyberabad police officials reviewed the security services in the Gauthami Enclave in Kondapur. Gauthami Enclave Residential Welfare Association (GERWA) members expressed their gratitude over setting up 24/7 CCTV monitoring system in the colony.
Residents of GERWA requested police personnel to upgrade the monitoring facilities and the police personnel promised safety and upgraded surveillance for Gauthami Enclave.
