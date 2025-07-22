Live
- Mazel Vyas recalls how Suniel Shetty protected her during a chaotic crowd situation while filming ‘Hunter 2’
- Harihara Veeramallu Premiere Tickets Priced at ₹708 in Telangana – Highest Ever for a Telugu Film?
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
- Justice MS Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao takes oath as 9th Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
- Italy captain Burns credits 'planning and preparation' for T20 World Cup qualification
- Aayush Sharma flaunts washboard abs: 'Comeback toh zabardast hona chahiye'
- Karnataka's Own Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha Wins Prestigious MPOWER Financing Scholarship
- Google Confirms Pixel 10 Launch for August 20, Reveals Design and India Pre-Order Plans
Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
Cyberabad Traffic Police request IT firms to implement Work From Home or staggered office timings during heavy rain forecasts to ease traffic congestion and ensure employee safety.
The Cyberabad Traffic Police have asked IT and ITeS companies in Hyderabad to let employees work from home when there is a forecast for heavy rain. They also suggested using staggered office timings to avoid traffic jams.
The Traffic Police made the request because recent rains caused big traffic jams in the IT area, especially in Madhapur. About 12 lakh people work there, and it’s hard to control traffic when everyone leaves office at the same time during heavy rain.
Police shared this message through the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), which helps improve traffic and safety in the area. They said companies can plan better since weather alerts are usually given a day in advance or early in the morning.
On Tuesday, they asked companies to consider Work From Home, as heavy rain was expected in the evening or night. The goal is to reduce traffic, avoid roadblocks, and keep emergency services running smoothly.
Police said they appreciate the cooperation from companies during such times and hope this step helps in keeping both roads and people safe.