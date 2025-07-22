Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have asked IT and ITeS companies in Hyderabad to let employees work from home when there is a forecast for heavy rain. They also suggested using staggered office timings to avoid traffic jams.

The Traffic Police made the request because recent rains caused big traffic jams in the IT area, especially in Madhapur. About 12 lakh people work there, and it’s hard to control traffic when everyone leaves office at the same time during heavy rain.

Police shared this message through the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), which helps improve traffic and safety in the area. They said companies can plan better since weather alerts are usually given a day in advance or early in the morning.

On Tuesday, they asked companies to consider Work From Home, as heavy rain was expected in the evening or night. The goal is to reduce traffic, avoid roadblocks, and keep emergency services running smoothly.

Police said they appreciate the cooperation from companies during such times and hope this step helps in keeping both roads and people safe.