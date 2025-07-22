  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days

Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
x

Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days

Highlights

Cyberabad Traffic Police request IT firms to implement Work From Home or staggered office timings during heavy rain forecasts to ease traffic congestion and ensure employee safety.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have asked IT and ITeS companies in Hyderabad to let employees work from home when there is a forecast for heavy rain. They also suggested using staggered office timings to avoid traffic jams.

The Traffic Police made the request because recent rains caused big traffic jams in the IT area, especially in Madhapur. About 12 lakh people work there, and it’s hard to control traffic when everyone leaves office at the same time during heavy rain.

Police shared this message through the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), which helps improve traffic and safety in the area. They said companies can plan better since weather alerts are usually given a day in advance or early in the morning.

On Tuesday, they asked companies to consider Work From Home, as heavy rain was expected in the evening or night. The goal is to reduce traffic, avoid roadblocks, and keep emergency services running smoothly.

Police said they appreciate the cooperation from companies during such times and hope this step helps in keeping both roads and people safe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick