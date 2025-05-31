Cyberabad SOT nabs 4 peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 3.05 cr

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Teams Shamshabad zone and the Shadnagar police have apprehended four peddlers and recovered drugs, including heroin, opium, poppy straw and Ganja, total worth Rs 3.05 crore.

The arrested persons were: Vikas Sohu (26), a drug peddler of Rajasthan, and sub-peddlers Salim of Dhoolpet, Raju of Jalpally, and Ganpath of MP. The police seized 1.5 kg heroin worth Rs 3 crore, 632 gm opium worth Rs 3.16 lakh, 2.8 kg poppy straw worth Rs 42,000, 1 kg dry ganja worth Rs 50,000, Rs 89,700 and three mobiles--all worth Rs 3,05,27,700.

According to the police, Sohu came to work at Sanju Bhai Marwadi Dhaba close to the Raikal toll gate NH-44 near Shadnagar in 2019. Working as a watchman, he slowly learnt cooking and became cooking master. The dhaba owner Sanju Bhai buys ganja from Salim and sells to State drivers, lorry drivers, pedestrians who come to the dhaba, Vikas helped him sell ganja.

On April 28, Sanju Bhai passed away due to illness, after which Vikas continued selling the narcotics. Last week, he purchased 1.5 kg heroin, 750 gm opium, 3.5 kg poppy straw from Ganpath, and 1.5 kg ganja from Raju. He sold a portion, earning Rs 89,700. The remaining quantities were 1.5 kg heroin, 632 gm opium, 2.8 kg poppy straw. On information, the police nabbed them near the dhaba along with 1.5 kg heroin worth Rs 3.05 crore in international market.

The Cyberabad police requested the citizens to provide any information related to drugs/ganja suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad WhatsApp 9490617444. They urged the management of educational institutions to keep an eye on student activities. Informants’ identity will be kept confidential, they said.