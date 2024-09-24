Live
Just In
Cyberabad SOT nabs drug peddler, seized 12.7 kgs Ganja-laced chocolates
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT), Madhapur, along with Petbasheerabad police, apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 12.7 kgs of ganja-laced chocolates worth Rs 1.02 lakh, which were being transported from Punjab to Hyderabad.
The arrested person was Tamk Issar Singh (55), a resident of Jagadgirigutta in Medchal Malkajgiri district. He was earlier involved in two NDPS cases.
According to police, Issar Singh used to procure ganja chocolates from Anandpur Sahib of Ranipur district, Punjab, and used to sell them to construction labourers and others for a price of Rs 40 per packet. On inquiry, he revealed that he purchased 68 packets, which amounted to a total of 12.7 kgs of ganja chocolates and 680 grams of dry ganja powder.
On credible information, the SOT Madhapur Team and Petbasheerabad police apprehended the accused at the Suchitra X road auto stand.
Cyberabad police requested the general public to inform the authorities regarding information related to ganja sellers through Dial 100, Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell 7901105423, or Cyberabad WhatsApp number 9490617444. Any informant’s identity will be kept confidential.