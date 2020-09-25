Cyberabad traffic police harangued by netizens

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police was criticised by the netizens on Twitter when the department shared a video of a food delivery executive of Zomato for violating the law while trying to cross a signal.

The video of a Zomato delivery agent taking Up-turn and joining the other motorists whose signal was clear was shared by the department on their official twitter handle. The department also tagged Zomato and quoted, "Dear @Zomato, Is this what you teach your executives?" and within minutes the organisation replied to the tweet and asked for the details of the rider.

Is this what you teach your executives? pic.twitter.com/hWcI6dae0n — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) September 24, 2020



As soon as the tweet went viral, netizens started questioning the department for their biases in sharing the video, while urging Zomato to not terminate the employee as he was in an urgency to deliver the food.



One Joseph Thomas tweeted that, Oh come on @cyberabadpolice as though the rest of the city guys are following the rules. Sometimes your police men only drive tricky. Another user, Alwar Narendra Babu, tweeted, not only delivery boy in the U-turn places all the people are doing mostly car, auto and bikes… catch the people and put spot fine then handover the vehicle. Next day it will never happen.

As the critics started pouring in, one user, Srini, noted, "Dear HTP, CTP, forget about Zomato executives, more than them @HMWSSBOnline water tanker drivers are too dangerous on the roads. In order to cover more number of trips, they are driving recklessly and dangerously. It is an open secret, keep an eye on them, punish them for negligence.

If this was not sufficient, another user, Little Monk, questioned the method of the department in issuing the challans, because the user claimed that he had shared a photo of a person riding without a helmet and was fined. But, the vehicle did not have a clear number plate on it, so how can the department issue challan to the person.

Another user going by name, Venkatesh Puranam, in fact went a step ahead and shared a photo of a traffic towing van which was parked on the mid road and the cops went to have tea. He further said that the issue was also reported and it was published in the media but, still no action was taken against the cops who violated the law.

However, there were also few users who supported the department and stated that, such kind of wrong driving may lead to accidents and it should be curtailed.

Also few users were against the fact the food should be delivered for free after 30 minutes because the pressure of delivering within 30 minutes will lead to violations which may further lead to accidents. But overall, it was raining critics for the department and no replies were given further by the department.