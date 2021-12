Cybercrimes rose by 218%; other crimes up 13.24% in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The overall crime rate in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate rose to 13.24% in 2021, as 30,954 cases were registered (27,336 in 2020). Cybercrime saw a tremendous rise of 218% as cases were 3,854 in 2021(1,213 in 2020(.

Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said, "A total of 24,675 crimes relating to IPC and Special and Local Laws (SLL) were reported in 2021 (17.51% higher than the previous year). In 2020, 20,999 such cases were reported. There was also a slight (0.4%) increase in bodily crimes. Around 2,598 such crimes were reported in 2021. Fatal road accidents were down by 2% in 2021, but 712 died this year in the Commissionerate."

Crimes against women rose by 2%. As many as 2,621 crimes were registered this year (2,572 in 2020). Also, there was a hike of 39% in economic offences. A total of 413 such cases were registered in 2021 (296 in 2020). Crimes against weaker sections decreased by 10% in 2021. As many as 197were reported this year (219 in 2020).

He said we focused more on drug-related cases. "We were able to nab a large number of peddlers. Cases related to drugs also rose in 2021. when we seized 205 kg ganja (58 kg in 2020). The ganja plants seized in 2021 were 1,788 kg (652 kg in 2020). More importantly, last year we did not get any case of Hashish oil, but in 2021 we seized 37.2 gm. Similarly, we did not get any case of Ecstasy pills in 2020, but in 2021 we confiscated 61 pills. In 2021 a total of 2,000 gm Opium was seized (in 2020 only 450 gm). Cocaine seized in 2021 was 183 gm (10.5 gs in 2020). Alprazolam seized in 2020 was 89.4 kg (141 kg in 2021) Lyrica was zero in 2020 but in 2021 it was 12, MDMA seized in 2021 was 259.29 gm, but in 2020 it was zero. Bangu seized was 1,300 gm in 2021 (zero in 2020). The only drug seizure that got reduced in 2021 was LSD. Only three were confiscated in 2021, but in 2020 it was 10. As many as 444 accused were arrested (in 2020 it was 113O), Ravindra said.