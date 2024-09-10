D El Ed exam hall-tickets uploaded

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations on Monday uploaded the hall tickets for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) exam that is scheduled from September 18.

According to officials, second-year theory examinations of D El Ed will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon from September 18 to 24. The hall tickets for eligible candidates are available to download on the website www.base.telangana.gov.in.

The Director of Government Examinations urged candidates to visit their examination centres one day in advance to know their location and available transportation facilities to reach the centre to avoid any confusion. “Candidates should be present at the examination centre by 8:30 am on all the days of the examination. They will not be allowed to carry any electronic devices or mobile phones into the examination centres,” said a senior officer.