Restrictions imposed for safe New Year celebrations

Vijayawada: NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu has stated that for public safety, certain restrictions have been made mandatory for New Year celebrations scheduled for December 31 night. He urged people of Vijayawada city and also the district to understand the necessity of these measures and extend full cooperation to the police. He warned thatstrict action would be taken against those, who violates them. In a statement issued here on Monday, the Police Commissioner extended New Year greetings to the district residents, police personnel, and officers. He appealed to citizens to welcome New Year in a responsible, pleasant, and safe manner, ensuring that celebrations do not cause inconvenience or pose threat to others.

He made it clear that celebrations on public roads after midnight would not be permitted. He cautioned motorists against rash and negligent driving, over-speeding, triple riding, and driving under alcohol influence, stating that drunk driving cases would be dealt with sternly.

As part of traffic management measures, he said, complete traffic restrictions would be imposed on major roads, including MG Road (Bandar Road), Eluru Road, and BRTS corridors. Traffic movement would also be prohibited on old and new Benz Circle flyovers and Kanakadurga flyover during night, he added. Rajasekhar Babu warned people against gathering in groups on roads, raising slogans, creating disturbances, or roaming around on vehicles shouting during late hours. He added that night patrolling would be intensified across the city on December 31 to ensure law and order.

Issuing a special warning, Rajasekhar Babu said acts such as removing silencers from two-wheelers, creating excessive noise, performing stunts, racing on roads, and bursting firecrackers would not be tolerated, as such activities disturb public peace and cause inconvenience to the elderly, children, and patients. The Police Commissioner appealed to citizens to adhere to police guidelines and celebrate the New Year joyfully without causing inconvenience to others or risking road accidents, thereby ensuring a peaceful and safebeginning to 2026.