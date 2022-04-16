Dalit Bandhu units distributed

Hyderabad/Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said it was a historic decision for the State government to implement the Dalita Bandhu scheme for the economic upliftment of Dalit families. Rangareddy District Collector Amoy Kumar presided over the distribution of units under the Dalita Bandhu scheme at the Victoria Memorial Home premises in Saroornagar on Friday. In the first installment, a total of 697 beneficiaries were selected in the district and units were distributed to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that Chief Minister KCR was taking one step at a time for the development of the backward classes in line with Ambedkar's aspirations. She said that after the formation of Telangana, welfare schemes were being undertaken for the development of the state like nowhere else in the country. There was no other scheme in the country to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh directly to the beneficiaries without any bank guarantees, sureties or bank consent, she added. She said that the purpose of the Dalita Bandhu Scheme was for the beneficiaries to invest this amount in the business sector of their choice and achieve economic development, thereby creating employment for ten more people. She said 53 women degree colleges would be set up for SC girls and the government would provide financial assistance to SC students to study at a reputed business school and grow into entrepreneurs. The government is providing Rs 20 lakh under the Overseas Scholarship to cater to the desire to study abroad. So far 5,000 people have been assisted, the minister said. She assured that the scheme would be extended to Dalit families in the district and no one should have to worry about this.

Collector Amoy Kumar said the government was implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme with the broad intention that Dalit families should be able to stand on their own two feet and achieve economic progress on an equal footing with those from all sections of the society and provide employment to ten more people.

He said the selected beneficiaries have already been trained to set up businesses in the sectors they want as per the government norms. He said that after the establishment of the units, the beneficiaries would be able to stand on their own and they will have full support on behalf of the district administration to ensure that the businesses they set up continue to run smoothly and profitably.

The Collector said that steps have been taken to ensure the complete success of the Dalita Bandhu scheme in the district so that the government's will is one hundred per cent fulfilled.

ZP Chairperson Anita Harinath Reddy, MLC's Egge Mallesh, Dayanand, Janardhan Reddy, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy, Kalwakurti MLA Jaipal Yadav and others were also present.