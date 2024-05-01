Dalit leader made scapegoat in OU controversy: BRS

Hyderabad: Former SC and ST Commission Chairman Errolla Srinivas on Tuesday said that the BRS would fight on behalf of the Osmania University students and also alleged that the Dalit Madiga community leader was made a scapegoat in the notices issued to the University.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Srinivas said that the Congress party was uttering all lies. “There is a real change during the Congress regime, which is – electricity cuts, farmer suicides, and eventually even in the Osmania University, there is no electricity and water. This is a shame for Telangana. A University receiving notice during the Congress party's regime shows whether there is a government in the State or not,” he said.

A day before, notices were given to Osmania University stating that there was no electricity and water supply and they were giving holidays to the students. “Was the circular issued without the knowledge of the V-C and Registrar? Instead of giving the show cause notice to Vice Chancellor and Registrar, it was given to a Dalit Madiga community officer which shows the Congress government’s discrimination against Dalits,” said Srinivas.

He also said that the SC and ST employees say if something good happens it goes into the credit of the top officials and if something bad happens the action is taken against members from their community. The BRS leader said that if show cause notices were to be served, they should be given to Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. How many notices and what kinds of notices should be given to the government that came to power by telling lies, he asked. People should answer the Congress through their vote during this Lok Sabha election, said Srinivas.