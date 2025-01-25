Damodar orders CID probe into kidney transplant irregularities in hosp

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Friday said that the kidney transplantation irregularities in Alaknanda hospital in the city would be probed by the CID. He had a review meeting at his residence on the kidney transplantation case.

The Minister examined the preliminary report given by the doctors’ committee. The officials explained to Rajanarasimha that there was no permission for transplant surgeries at the hospital and that they were performed against rules. He said people from the State as well as from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were involved in the case. They took advantage of financial plight of innocent and poor and convinced them to donate their kidneys. The officials said kidneys were taken from two women from Tamil Nadu at the hospital and transplanted to those from Karnataka.

The Minister was informed that the hospital has been sealed and its owner arrested. He said, “A thorough investigation is needed in the case. Rajanarasimha said such illegal activities will not be tolerated.

The issue was being taken very seriously. All those involved in the case should be punished severely; all necessary evidence should be collected.”

He ordered the case be handed over to CID for a full investigation. The Minister directed Health Secretary Christina Z Chongtu to issue orders in this regard immediately.