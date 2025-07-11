Damodar vows stringent action against those responsible

Hyderabad: The Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Thursday visited the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hospital and directed the officials to provide better treatment to the patients.

The Minister inquired about the health condition of the victims who consumed the adulterated toddy. The minister visited the wards in which the patients were undergoing treatment and inquired their whereabouts and told them that they will overcome this in a couple of days.

The minister instructed the NIMS Director Dr N Beerappa to provide better medical services to all the victims. Speaking to the media, the minister said that 33 people were receiving treatment at NIMS and all of them are stable. He also said that four patients are undergoing dialysis and added that everyone was likely to be discharged in four to five days.

The Minister said that the government would conduct a full investigation into the incident and strict action would be taken against those responsible. Action would be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring.

It may be mentioned here that six persons died and several others were admitted into hospitals after they consumed adulterated toddy in the depots near Kukatpally area. The police had also booked cases and arrested five persons responsible for the adulteration of the toddy.