Danam Nagender god's meeting with booth committee leaders

In a major gathering of booth committee workers today in Amberpet Constituency, several prominent politicians came together to address the crowd. Former minister and Khairatabad MLA, Danam Nagender the Secunderabad Parliament candidate, Rohin Reddy, and Rajya Sabha Member, Anil Kumar Yadav, were among the key speakers at the event.

The meeting also saw the presence of Senior Congress Party leaders including Hanumantha Rao, Deputy Mayor Mote, Shobha Reddy, MLC Balamuru Venkat, as well as various corporators, former corporators, and presidents of SC, ST, BC, minority groups.

The event was attended by a large number of Congress workers, leaders, and committee members from the Amberpet Constituency. Discussions revolved around several key issues and strategies for the upcoming elections.





Delete Edit







