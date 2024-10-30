DBS Tech treats employees to Botanical Garden experience

Hyderabad: To connect their employees with nature and to expose them to the world of birds and wildlife, DBS Tech visited Telangana Forest Development Corporation Ltd’s Botanical Garden, Kondapur, on Tuesday. According to officials, the day began with a nature walk led by TGFDC's naturalist Akhil, botanist Dr Veera Kishore, and avid wildlife photographer Manoj Kumar, who introduced them to a variety of birds, fascinating rock formations, and the lesser-known wildlife that calls this reserve forest home.

Participants were immersed in a virtual safari experience that transported them to the heart of the animal kingdom. The initiative was taken by Nirman, an NGO. A surprise snake awareness programme by the Friends of Snakes Society, which featured live snakes, brought an exciting mix of thrill and education. Finally, visits to the Botanical Garden’s internal themed parks showcased the many ways trees and plants support human life on a daily basis.