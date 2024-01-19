DCA seizes counterfeit medicines worth Rs 20.52 lakhs from a godown in Amberpet

Hyderabad: The officers of Drugs Control Administration raided a godown located at Ali Cafe, Azad Nagar, Amberpet on information that a man identified as Mohd. Basheer Ahmed is operating the godown without a drug licence and carrying out illegal sale of medicines.

During the raid carried out on January 18 and 19 January, the DCA officials found several cardboard shipper cartons in the godown containing huge quantity of medicines. Forty varieties of medicines including higher generation antibiotics, paediatric syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesic drugs, antibiotic injections, antimalaria drugs etc are found in the godown during the raid. The labels of most of the medicines found in the godown bear the name of ‘Ashley Pharmatech Pvt. Ltd.’, Khasra No. 24, Farm House No. 103, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070 as ‘marketer’ and bear the details of various manufacturers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Huge stocks of ‘Telangana Government Supply Drugs’ are also found in the godown. Telangana Government supply drugs ‘Amoxycillin Capsules IP 500 mg’ manufactured by Goa Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pernem, Goa and

‘Azithromycin Tablets IP 500 mg’ manufactured by Stride Organics Pvt. Ltd., Ghatkesar, Medchal District are also found in the godown.

During the raid, Mohd Basheer Ahmed failed to disclose the ‘source of supply’ of the medicine stocks found and also failed to produce the purchase bills regarding the medicine stocks. He revealed that he is supplying the medicines to several medical shops in the State without any sale bills.

The stocks of medicines, which are suspected to be spurious/counterfeit, have been seized by the officers during the raid. Total worth of medicines seized during the raid is Rs. 20.52 lakhs.

V Ajay, Drugs Inspector, Goshamahal gathered intelligence regarding the unlicensed godown at Amberpet and sale of medicines to medical shops in Hyderabad without sale bills.

Joint Director G Ramdhan, Assistant Directors T Rajamouli, D Saritha, Drugs Inspectors B Lakshminarayana, V Ajay, Ch. Karthik Siva Chaitanya, J Nagaraju, A Rashmi are among the officers who carried out the raid.

DCA officers lifted the samples of ‘suspected spurious/counterfeit drugs’ during the raid for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

