Deadline for payment of Haj second installment extended
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that the Haj Committee of India has extended the deadline for payment of the second installment for Haj-2025 till December 30.
According to the committee, the intending pilgrims selected from the waiting list who have already paid the first installment are required to pay the second (Rs 1.42 lakh) by December 30.
The applicants can use the e-payment facility or the Haj Suvidha App via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI. Alternatively, payments can be made using a pay-in slip at any SBI branch or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account, using the bank reference number provided on the website under their cover number, informed officials.
After completing the payment, the selected pilgrims must submit documents to the respective State or Union Territory Haj committees by January 1, 2025. The unique bank reference number assigned to each cover must be mentioned on the deposit receipt.
The third installment of the remaining Haj amount will be determined after the finalisation of the airfare and Saudi expenses, with details to be communicated in due course. For additional information, the pilgrims may refer to the Haj expenditure details on the website.