Deepa Dasmunshi sends legal notice to NVSS Prabhakar

Hyderabad: In wake of the controversy created by the statements of former MLA NVSS Prabhakar that Deepa Dasmunshi, the AICC Telangana incharge has received Mercedes Benz as a gift, the latter slapped a legal notice against the BJP leader. Demanding that Prabhakar prove his allegations within the next two days, the senior Congress leader warned of legal consequences if allegations could not be proved. She will be filing a defamation case involving Rs 10 crore as compensation.

The leader through her legal counsel demanded that the former Uppal MLA prove his allegations and disclose the name of the person who delivered that car in question to her. Finding this to be a ‘scandalous’ statement it is held that it was made on TV debate of a popular Telugu news channel for gaining political advantage with ‘ulterior motives’. Since the ‘concocted’ allegations defamed the AICC incharge ‘grossly’, within next 2-days the legal team will be initiating civil and criminal action against Prabhakar. For defaming Deepa Dasmunshi, Rs 10 crore as compensation is being sought, if Prabhakar fails to prove his allegations.