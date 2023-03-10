Delhi: Twelve parties join K Kavitha-led hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha commenced a six-hour hunger strike on Friday, a day before her scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor scam. Her hunger strike was aimed at urging for the early passage of the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill.



Twelve political parties, including the CPM, Aam Aadmi Party, Akali Dal, JDU, Nationalist Congress Party, and Trinamul Congress, have extended their support to the BRS leader.



During the event, Kavitha emphasized the need for women to receive support in the political field. She stated that this would only be possible with the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which has been pending for 27 years. Despite support from various women's organizations and male political groups, the bill has yet to be passed.