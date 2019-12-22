Demand to scrap Citizenship Amendment Act
Youth from minority communities staged a demonstration against NRC and CAA in front of Ambedkar Statue here on Sunday.
Lalapet: Youth from minority communities staged a demonstration against NRC and CAA in front of Ambedkar Statue here on Sunday. Congress leader Suresh Lal expressed ire stating that the act was against anti-democratic. The protesters demanded that the Central Government to withdraw the act.
