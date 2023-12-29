Dense fog blinds Telangana

Hyderabad : Telangana is facing the similar situation as in North India when it comes to the cold conditions. Many parts of the State were covered in fog on Friday morning. Along with this, the cold winds blowing from the east and south-east are suffocating the people. Especially in the joint districts of Adilabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medak, heavy fog is was witnessed. The weather department predicted that similar conditions are likely to prevail on Saturday as well.

Temperatures in the state are also dropping day by day. Kohir of Sangareddy district recorded the lowest temperature in the state on Wednesday night at 8.9 degrees. The temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees in Sirpur (U) of Asifabad district, 10.9 degrees in Sonala of Adilabad district and 11.1 degrees in Reddypalli of Rangareddy district. Adilabad recorded the highest temperature of 31.3 degrees yesterday. It is 2.7 degrees above normal. In the rest of the districts, the temperature decreased slightly.