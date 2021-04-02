Depressed over lost mobile phone, teenager ends life in Hyderabad

Depression drove a 17-year-old youngster to commit suicide here at Dundigal of Medchal Malkajgiri district on Thursday. The victim's family hail from Srikalkulam who later migrated to the city to earn living.

The youngster, who was pursuing intermediate second year is said have been depressed for the past few days after he lost his smartphone. The police said that the teenager's father died two years ago since then his mother was working in a private company.

On Wednesday morning, the victim's mother and sister went out of home for work. A relative of the family grew suspicious after the victim confined himself in his house and informed the mother and daughter.

They rushed to the house and found him hanging from the ceiling. The family believed that the 17-year-old was depressed after the phone given by his mother was lost. The police took up investigation after registering the case.