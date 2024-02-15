Dept of Journalism and Mass Communication, OU, to host national-level short film festival

Hyderabad: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Osmania University will be hosting a national-level short film festival on March 27 and 28. In that regard, the festival's poster titled 'Jashn-e-Cinema' was unveiled on Wednesday. According to the organisers, research students can also participate in these competitions alongside undergraduate and postgraduate students from across the country.

Participants creating short films will be able to exhibit their talent at this festival. The two-day event will include competitions, workshops, and panel discussions. Registrations will commence soon. For further details, interested participants can reach out via email at [email protected].