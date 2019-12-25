Designer Alka Manoj wins South India woman achiever award
Highlights
Alka Manoj, an international fashion designer, has been recognised as an outstanding entrepreneur and presented recently with the South India Women...
Banjara Hills: Alka Manoj, an international fashion designer, has been recognised as an outstanding entrepreneur and presented recently with the South India Women Achiever's Award 2019 in Chennai. She is serving as BJP Minority Morcha state secretary. She has won many awards. She has designed for Miss India beauty pageants and for Bollywood and Tollywood actors.
