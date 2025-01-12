Develop Kaleshwaram as a premier pilgrimage destination

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has directed officials to transform Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district into a premier pilgrimage destination.

He emphasised the development of world-class infrastructure at the Mukteshwara Temple and Pushkar Ghats along the Godavari River, aiming to elevate the site’s stature to match iconic spiritual hubs like Kashi, Haridwar, and Prayagraj.

During a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday, the Minister discussed arrangements for the Saraswati Antharvahini Pushkaralu, scheduled from May 15 to May 26. He stressed the importance of permanent and aesthetically appealing infrastructure that combines modern amenities with cultural significance, rather than relying on temporary arrangements.

Sridhar Babu highlighted that the Saraswati Pushkaralu, a festival celebrated exclusively at Kaleshwaram’s sacred confluence where the Godavari and Pranahita rivers meet the subterranean Saraswati stream, is unparalleled in its spiritual significance. He urged officials to utilise the allocated Rs 25 crore efficiently for modernisation efforts, including upgrading bathing ghats, enhancing sanitation facilities, and creating enduring landmarks.

The Minister directed that the bathing ghats should be modernised with state-of-the-art amenities to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for pilgrims.