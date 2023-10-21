Live
DGP Anjani Kumar extends tributes to police Martyrs on police commemoration day
On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Telangana state DGP Anjani Kumar recalled the supreme sacrifices of the police personnel in the duties and paid tributes.
Addressing on the occasion, the DGP said that the day has significance and stated that ten CRPF Policemen sacrificed their lives for the country in 1959 at Indo-China border. He also recalled the 189 policemen across the country died in the line of their duties and paid tributes on behalf of everybody.
DGP Anjani Kumar also highlighted the challenges faced by the Constables, Inspectors and other policemen at the ground level and extended his appreciation to them.
A flag day was organized at the Gosamahal Stadium on the occasion of Police Martyrs Memorial Day. DGP Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya and other police officers were present in this program. On this occasion, DGP and police officers paid tribute to the police martyrs. A parade of was organized as part of the program.