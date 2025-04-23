DGP congratulates DSP A Venugopal on his son’s AIR 225

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police, Dr Jitender extended his heartfelt congratulations to A Venugopal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, on the remarkable achievement of his son in the Civil Services Examination 2024, the results which were announced on Tuesday.

Annu Koushik Narasimha, son of DSP A Venugopal, has secured an impressive All India Rank of 225 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

A meritorious student, Koushik is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, where he completed his B Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

DGP Dr Jitender lauded the dedication and hard work of Koushik and conveyed his best wishes for a bright and successful career in the Indian Civil Services.