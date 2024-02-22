DGP felicitates winners of All India Police Duty Meet

Hyderabad: Telangana State Director General of Police Ravi Gupta felicitated the winners of the All India Police Duty Meet, who won the overall championship (Charminar Trophy), at a special function held at the State Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that it was a matter of great pride that the Telangana Police Department had won the Charminar Trophy after a gap of about 12 years. He lauded the Telangana police personnel for their performance at the national level, winning five gold medals, seven silver medals, the overall winner’s trophy in professional photography, and the overall runners-up trophy in professional videography.

The DGP said that since the Charminar Trophy has been won, it should be defended in the same way. He said that the winners should train themselves and win more laurels in the future. He said that the fact that other States are asking the Telangana police to provide training is a testimony to the performance of the Telangana Police Department.

He said that in the future, steps should be taken to organise duty meets and sports meets at the district and State levels.

IGP (Inspector General of Police) Stephen Ravindra spoke about the training for the duty meeting. The DGP felicitated the winners of gold medals, G Ramakrishna Reddy, D Vijay Kumar, V Kiran Kumar, P Ananth Reddy, and M Devender Prasad, and the winners of silver medals, P Pavan, N Venkataramana, M Hariprasad, K Srinivas, Shaik Khader Sharif, Ch Santosh, and K Satish, by presenting them with shawls.

The DGP also congratulated the chief coaches, ISW SP M Ramakrishna, reserve inspector Mohammed Iqbal, and sub-inspector M L Narasimha Reddy, as well as the coaches, constable K Anjaneya, AR SIs Srinivas Mishra and Pritam Singh, head constable P Sudarshan, ASI B Jayaraju, photographer T Mohan Rao, and supervision officer, intelligence additional SP D Pratap.