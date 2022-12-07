DGP Mahender Reddy launches Police Assets Protection app

Hyderabad: DGP M. Mahender Reddy on Tuesday launched an app meant for protection of all police properties. The app is called Police Land Information System application. Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain and other officials also took part in the launching ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Mahender Reddy said the State Police department had become a role-model for the police departments of other States in the country by developing digital land records of the department by deploying the best standards within a short time and by using geospatial technology. He said the app has the details of 953 properties of the department from 53 police units of the State.

He said the police department had developed the app by joining hands with Telangana State Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC), which was the nodal agency to offer geospatial technology application services.

He said they had utilised the sketch maps given by the Revenue department to develop the app besides conducting a field level survey. He said they had designed land parcel maps by linking the sketch maps with GIS technology in the first phase and added that they created geo-reference for each police property by using the high resolution satellite maps and coordinates in the second phase.