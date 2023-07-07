DGP reviews security arrangements for Prime Minister’s visit

Hyderabad: Extensive preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana State on July 8. In a video conference, the Director-General of Police (DGP) reviewed the arrangements and security issues with senior police officers, including the Warangal Police Commissioner. Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, IG Shah Nawaz Kasim, and Sampreet Singh were also present.

During the meeting, the DGP emphasised the need for coordination among the relevant departments of Revenue, Railways, Roads, and Buildings to ensure a seamless visit for the Prime Minister.

The goal is to ensure a smooth and peaceful visit without inconveniencing the general public. Contingency plans should be in place in case of heavy rain on the day of the visit.

Advance information should be provided to those attending the open meeting regarding the routes to reach the venue and parking facilities. Strong barricades should be set up at the open meeting venue and the helipad where the Prime Minister will land in Warangal. All arrangements should be made in accordance with the rules and regulations outlined in the Blue Book.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath mentioned that senior police officers have been appointed as in-charges, and armed security arrangements have been made at various locations, including Mamunur, Bhadrakali Temple, and Arts College, where the Prime Minister's programs will be held in the morning of July 8. Traffic and security advisories have already been issued for Hanmakonda.