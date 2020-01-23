Difficult to commute as road dug up

Goshamahal: Locals living in Chandanwadi are facing inconvenience due to bad condition of road in internal lanes and it is difficult to walk and drive in this area. The roads were dug up for laying underground drainage pipelines but, work was stopped midway. The road in the area had been left as it is for the past 2 months. The officials are ignoring the issue even after several complaints.

Vinod, a local said, "Whenever we try to contact the contractor he does not respond. He just disappeares.""The condition of the road is pathetic to such an extent that on a daily basis, many people hurt themselves while getting out of the road.

It has become worse for the children to go to the schools and for the elderly to even go for the routine check-up," The condition of the area gets worse during the evening hours, as it has become a breeding ground for the mosquitoes, he added.