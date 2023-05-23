Dimple Hayathi Damages DCP’s Car And Thus A Case Gets Filed On Her At Jubilee Hills Police Station

A criminal case on Dimple Hayathi and her boyfriend has been lodged in Jubilee Hills police station!

DCP Rahul filed a case on them after witnessing the damaged condition of his car…



Tollywood's young actress Dimple Hayathi has been booked in a case at Jubilee Hills Police Station for damaging a four-wheeler car. The incident took place at HUDA Enclave in the journalists' colony of Jubilee Hills where Dimple Hayathi resides. Well, the dispute is about a car parking issue between Dimple and DCP Rahul Hegde, who also resides in the same complex.

According to the sources, Dimple is accompanied by her boyfriend Victor David and they both damaged Rahul Hegde's car. So, after noticing the condition of the car, Rahul lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station. Well, there are speculations that Dimple and her boyfriend misbehaved with him during the incident.

The case was registered on Dimple and Victor on Section 41 CR PC. Still, Dimple didn't comment on this incident… Further details of this case are awaited!