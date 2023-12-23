Discovery Oaks school in Hyderabad celebrates first annual day in a grandeur

Live
Discoveri Oaks School Hyderabad celebrated its first annual day, 'Akarnia,' with the theme "Parivartan Samsar Ka Niyam" with great enthusiasm
Discoveri Oaks School Hyderabad celebrated its first annual day, 'Akarnia,' with the theme "Parivartan Samsar Ka Niyam" with great enthusiasm. The event was graced by Telugu film actor Raja Hebel, retired principal and educator Lakshmi Krishnan, School Director Neelima Garu, and School Principal Sara Anjum Garu as guests of honor.
Parents and students were invited as guests for the anniversary celebration, and the program began at 5:30 pm with the lighting of the Jyoti (lamp) and the invocation of "Shubham Kurutvam Kalyanam". The event included the presentation of awards to meritorious students for their achievements throughout the academic year. Additionally, the school anthem, 'Here We Inspire to Discover,' was released by Lakshmi Krishnan, and the student group performed a rendition of it.
The students of Discoveri Oaks School showcased their talents through various dance performances, songs, and plays during the event, adding to the overall festive atmosphere.