Disha Book Launch Garners Powerful Voices for Justice and Reform at T-Hub, Hyderabad

The launch of Disha, a thought-provoking new novel by legal expert and social reformer Dr. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, took place with great success on Friday, 27th June 2025 at T-Hub, Hyderabad, bringing together an esteemed gathering of intellectuals, artists, bureaucrats, and civil society members.

The event was graced by prominent personalities who reflected on the urgent need to question institutional failures and advocate for justice through both art and activism.

Actress Hebah Patel, widely admired for her bold and impactful performances, captivated the audience with her words on the importance of storytelling as a catalyst for social change. She lauded Disha for amplifying the voice of women in uniform and inspiring courage.

Padma Shri Awardee Dr. Manjula Anagani, a renowned gynecologist and women’s health advocate, praised the book’s honest portrayal of the challenges women face within rigid systems. “It is literature like this that helps shape a more conscious, sensitive society,” she said.

Shri Kannan Parameshwaran, noted speaker and strategic advisor, spoke on the importance of ethics in public leadership and praised Disha for addressing deep-rooted dilemmas faced by law enforcement officials.

Adding depth to the discourse, Shri Girija Shankar, IAS (Retd.), Former Principal Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Also present was Shri P. Venkata Rami Reddy, IAS (Retd.)

Dr. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, the author of Disha, shared the inspiration behind the book, stating:

> "Disha is not just a fictional story—it is a reflection of many real lives. It is about questioning what is considered lawful when justice remains elusive. It is dedicated to those who raise their voice when silence becomes complicity."

The event featured a ceremonial unveiling of the book, an excerpt reading by the author, and a panel discussion on the themes of justice, gender, and governance. It concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks and a networking high tea.