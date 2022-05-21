Disha case encounter 'coaxed' by CM KCR, charges BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao has said that the Sripurkar report submitted to the Supreme Court exposed the rank illegality and brazen criminality of the police in staging an encounter, seemingly coaxed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Disha case.

"The political compulsions of the head of a State government and his party's political interest should not push the police to indulge in illegal methods to deliver instant justice, no matter how heinous the case at hand is," he said. There should be no exception to a proper trial of the accused and eventual punishment by courts, as per the Constitution. Rao said there are laws which can deal with a heinous crime like in Disha case.

The accused might have been eventually sentenced to death by hanging. "However, the police taking law into their own hands is quite dangerous." "If precedents like this are set, unfortunately sponsored by the State governments, they will lead to unaccountable police actions and lead to anarchy in the criminal justice system," the BJP leader said.

"The party strongly condemned this anarchist style of governance being encouraged by KCR in Telangana, with utter disregard for the Constitution."