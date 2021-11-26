DISHA to discuss extending Metro to Old City & MMTS II: Kishan Reddy 

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that extending the Metro rail project to the Old City and the MMTS-II will be discussed in the next District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting, he said the Centre was committed to extending all necessary cooperation for the development of Hyderabad and Telangana.

He chaired the DISAH meeting and reviewed various development works, besides, the implementation and progress of the schemes by the Centre wholly as well as its supported programmes. They include PMKVY, PKJVK, PMEGP, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, PM Mudra.

He said the meeting has also discussed the vaccination centres set up under MPLADS, forensic labs, wellness centres (Basti Dawakhana), and various projects under the Safe City Project, women and child health and others. The meeting was attended by the Hyderabad district collector, the GHMC commissioner, the CEO Secunderabad Cantonment, the Joint Commissioner of Police, and other senior officials of various the Central and State departments.